HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) — Two teenage brothers were killed in a crash in Huntington Beach Monday morning.

The collision occurred at 8:15 a.m. at the intersection of Yorktown Avenue and Newland Street.

A 1990 Ford F-250 carrying the two teen brothers collided with a city-owned 2018 Chevrolet Silverado, according to Huntington Beach police. The collision sent the F-250 careening into a nearby pole.

Brothers Josh and Jeremy Page were trapped inside the truck and had to be extricated by firefighters. Both were rushed to local hospitals, where 18-year-old Josh died. His older brother Jeremy was initially listed in critical condition, but the Page family confirmed to CBSLA early Tuesday morning that he also died from his injuries.

Both were students at Edison High and played on the school’s football team.

The driver of the Silverado, a 38-year-old man, was not hurt. The Silverado was owned by the city of Huntington Beach, and it’s driver was a city employee.

Hundreds of mourners gathered at Edison High’s courtyard for a vigil Monday night for the Page brothers.

“They were so close and they were so warm,” family member Jim Chamberlain told CBSLA.

“He was an amazing athlete,” student Matt Lopez said of Josh. “He was just a very good athlete and he made our Edison community what it is now. He followed the rules. He was a great student.”

“I met him first in wrestling,” said classmate Gabe Meeks. “He always had the best interests in mind.”

Investigators do not believe drugs or alcohol were involved, police said. Since a city of Huntington Beach vehicle was involved in the crash, Irvine police will take the lead on the investigation.

“I am so sorry to hear about the tragic collision that took place this morning,” Huntington Beach Mayor Barbara Delgleize said. “On behalf of myself and the city council, we wish to extend our sincerest condolences to the families impacted by this terrible accident.”