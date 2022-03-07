LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A wind advisory will be in effect from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday in parts of Los Angeles County.
According to the National Weather Service, northeast winds are expected to be between 20 and 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in Los Angeles County mountains, excluding the Santa Monica Range, and in the cities of Lockwood Valley, Mount Pinos, Acton, Mount Wilson and Sandberg.
Drivers may find driving conditions difficult especially for high-profile vehicles on Interstate 5 and Highway 14 in Los Angeles County.
The strong winds have the potential to blow around unsecured objects.
A wind advisory will be in effect from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday in the Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Santa Clarita Valley, San Fernando Valley, and the cities of Santa Clarita, Newhall, Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank and Universal City.
The wind advisory is also in effect in Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood and Long Beach.
