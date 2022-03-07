LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Detectives Monday were investigating hot prowl after the theft of car keys outside a doctor’s office lead to an intrusion at a Studio City home.
But what exactly is a "Hot Prowl?"
According to the Escondido Police Department, a “Hot Prowl” is “a burglary when a subject enters or attempts to enter your home while someone is home.”
"A hot prowl burglary is dangerous because of the possible confrontation between the subject and victim," the department said on its website.
The police recommend people call 9-1-1 immediately if they are the victim of a hot prowl.
“If you can’t speak to the dispatcher, leave the phone off the hook—don’t hang up. The dispatcher will send officers out to your location,” the department said.
People are also advised to leave their homes if they can do so safely.
If residents are unable to safely leave, they are advised to lock themselves in a bedroom or bathroom and to take a phone if possible.