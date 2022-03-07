BURBANK (CBSLA) — With gas prices breaking record highs almost daily, rideshare drivers like Misak Yapundzhn are considering finding a new line of work.

“We can’t afford it anymore this way of living,” said Yapundzhyn. “It’s really hard because Uber is not supporting drivers how it should be. Hopefully, they do rise up the prices.”

In Los Angeles County, gas prices are consistently breaking records with the average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline, hitting record highest 29 times in 31 days. The average price rose on Monday by 5.4 cents, relatively low compared to over the weekend when prices jumped 9.5 cents on Saturday and 12.8 cents on Sunday.

“Whatever we’re making, what we’re working for, it’s going straight to the gas,” said Yapundzhyn.

Los Angeles and Orange County currently have the highest average cost of gas at $5.43 per gallon of regular. Ventura County and Inland Empire are not far behind averaging $5.34 and $5.32, respectively.

“We are just one penny away from a new record all-time high,” said GasBuddy head of petroleum analysis Patrick De Haan. “Gas prices have absolutely exploded in the last week.

Yapundzhyn, who has been with Uber for two years, said it costs him about $100 to fill his tank. Despite, the rise in gas prices, an Uber spokesman said that no surcharge has been passed onto riders. Lyft also said it will not pass the cost onto riders.

“Good for us, probably not so good for people driving,” said customer Derek O’Donnell.

Uber added that their drivers get cash back on gas purchases and can save at select stations through a recently launched program that allows drivers to save up to 25 cents a gallon. But the new benefits may not be enough for some drivers to continue.

“If they don’t rise up or prices for us, then I’m just going to stop working,” said Yapundzhyn. “That’s it. Because it’s already ridiculous. It really is.”