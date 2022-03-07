DOWNEY (CBSLA) — Students at Warren High School in Downey are in mourning Monday after a devastating weekend crash killed a football player, and injured two of his teammates.

A group of students stopped to light a candle in front of a sign that said, “Rest Easy Angel” over an apparent nickname for Jaylon Connish, who was identified by authorities as the teen killed in the Saturday night crash off the 5 Freeway.

According to the California Highway Patrol, officers found a 2010 Nissan Altima overturned off the southbound 5 Freeway, north of the 605 Freeway. A preliminary investigation determined the Nissan veered to the right at about 10:50 p.m. and hit a raised asphalt curb, sending it off the roadway and into a metal light pole. The Nissan continued down a dirt embankment and rolled several times.

The driver, identified by the CHP as Dajon Hancox, was taken to St. Francis Medical Center, along with his two passengers. Jaylon died at the hospital. According to reports, the third passenger, Juan Wilson, remains in critical condition.

Students at the school said Jaylon was known for his big smile and abundance of energy. Ricardo Hernandez, 16, said he was shook when he woke up to find out about the tragedy via message posted on social media.

“Very surprising. I was in shock,” he said.

Zakary Santos Baraza Martinez, who played football with Jaylon, said they were close friends when he started playing football at Warren High School.

“He was one of the most hard-working people I met, in the weight room, on the field, in the class,” Zakary said. “He used to also have a smile, no matter what the day was.”

The Downey Unified School District says they have mental health staff on hand at Warren High School to support grieving students and staff.