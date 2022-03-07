LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Police are searching a Studio City neighborhood Monday for two men who broke into an occupied home.
The incident was reported at about 8:30 a.m. in the 4100 block of Babcock Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. A man and a housekeeper were home at the time of the hot prowl, police said.
Two men in masks were seen jumping a fence to get in and out of the property, according to a witness.
No injuries were reported. Police say at the men drove off in a silver BMW 5-Series, and a handgun was used in the crime.
This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.