LANCASTER (CBSLA) — A person traveling in a vehicle was injured when a Metrolink train and the vehicle collided Monday in the Lancaster area.
Paramedics responded to Columbia Way and North Sierra Highway around 9:20 a.m. and took the injured person to a hospital in unknown condition, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.
Train Number 212 was en route from Lancaster to Los Angeles when it struck the vehicle, according to Gina Mack of Metrolink.
No one aboard the train was injured in the collision.
The tracks were closed following the collision and arrangements were being made to accommodate passengers.
It was not immediately clear what led to the collision.
