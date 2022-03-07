HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — One man was transported to the hospital after he was shot in Hollywood.
According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the shooting occurred at about 9:50 p.m. on the corner of Yucca Street and Wilcox Avenue. The victim was reportedly conscious and breathing at about 10 p.m.
Ambulance crews transported the victim to a local hospital.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.