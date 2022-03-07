LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Mayor Eric Garcetti Monday signed into law recommendations from the Department of Transportation to reduce speeds by 5 mph on more than 177 miles of city streets.

“No parent should worry about their child going to school. No older adult should feel unsafe when they walk around her neighborhood. These are no accidents, it’s just that simple, and we know that the odds of dying of a traffic collision is higher at a greater speed. In fact, it goes up exponentially,” Garcetti said.

The proposal from the Department of Transportation will take effect a month after its publication.

Last month, the City Council unanimously approved the proposal to reduce speeds on the proposed streets.

The change, which is aimed at preventing deadly accidents, was made possible following the passage of Assembly Bill 43, which took effect this year, giving cities more control over their speed limits. Before the new law went into effect, LADOT was required to increase speeds on 200 miles of the city’s streets.

According to the department, a pedestrian hit by a vehicle going 20 mph has a 90% change of surviving, but the chance shrinks to only 10% if a vehicle is going 40 mph. The goal of reducing speeds on these streets is to decrease the severity of injuries, and give drivers more time to react to a potential collision.

Most of the changes will drop speed limits to 40 mph and lower. Two exceptions are Glenoaks Boulevard between Osborne Street and Hollywood Way and Palisades Dr between Avenida de Santa Ynez and Sunset Bl, where the proposed speed limit is 45 mph. An LADOT report noted that 28 of the street segments targeted for speed reduction are on the Vision Zero High Injury Network, where the highest concentrations of traffic deaths and severe injuries occur.

The cost of replacing speed limit signs is estimated at $52,282.

The LADOT’s proposed speed reductions include the following streets:

Segment Existing Speed Limit (mph) Proposed Speed limit (mph) 223rd St between Normandie Av and Western Av 40 35 Arleta Av between Devonshire St and Roscoe Bl 45 40 Avenue 60 between CL e/o Hellman Av and Figueroa St 35 30 Balboa Bl between Rinaldi St and Victory Bl 40 35 Bell Canyon Rd between Valley Circle Bl and CL w/o Overland Dr 45 40 Beverly Glen Bl between Ventura Bl and Sumac Dr 35 30 Beverly Glen Bl between Sumac Dr and Mulholland Dr 40 35 Brand Bl between CL e/o Acala Av and Sepulveda Bl 45 40 Broadway between Manchester Av and CL s/o 120th St 40 35 Burbank Bl between CL at Clybourn Av and San Diego Fwy 40 35 Cahuenga Bl East between Barham Bl and Pilgrimage Bridge 45 40 Centinela Av between Santa Monica Bl and Ocean Park Bl 35 30 Central Av between Florence Av and CL s/o 120th St 40 35 Century Park East between Olympic Bl and Pico Bl 40 35 Chandler Bl between Lankershim Bl and Coldwater Cyn Av 40 35 Chandler Bl between Coldwater Cyn Av and Van Nuys Bl 40 35 Chatsworth Dr between Chatsworth St and Golden State Fwy (5) 45 40 Clybourn Av between Strathern St and Cohasset St 40 35 Clybourn Av between Vanowen St and Victory Bl 40 35 Colfax Av between Moorpark St and Ventura Bl 40 35 Corbin Av between Roscoe Bl and Ventura Bl 40 35 Deep Canyon Dr between Mulholland Dr and Hutton Dr 35 30 Foothill Bl between Lowell Av and Sunland Bl 40 35 Gladstone Av between Maclay St and Polk St 35 30 Glenoaks Bl between Osborne St and Hollywood Wy 50 45 Glenoaks Bl between Foothill Bl and CL s/o Hubbard St 40 35 Hayvenhurst Av between Saticoy St and Victory Bl 40 35 Highlander Rd between Platt Av and Valley Circle Bl 35 30 Hubbard St between Foothill Bl and Laurel Cyn Bl 40 35 John S Gibson Bl between Harbor Fwy NB Ramps and Channel St 40 35 La Tijera Bl between La Cienega Bl and 74th St 40 35 Lassen St between Woodman Av and Sepulveda Bl 40 35 Lindley Av between Nordhoff St and Ventura Bl 40 35 Mulholland Dr between Topanga Canyon Bl and San Feliciano Dr 40 35 Nordhoff Way between Nordhoff St and Corbin Av 45 40 Normandie Av between 190th St and City Limit s/o 225th St 40 35 Obama Bl (formerly Rodeo Rd) between Exposition Bl and ‘La Brea Av 40 35 Obama Bl (formerly Rodeo Rd) between La Brea Av and Jefferson Bl 40 35 Olympic Bl between Century Park East and Centinela Av 40 35 Osborne St between Foothill Bl and San Fernando Rd 45 40 Osborne St between San Fernando Rd and Woodman Av 40 35 Overland Av between 300′ s/o Coventry Pl and Palms Bl 40 35 Oxnard St between Clybourn St and Sepulveda Bl 40 35 Oxnard St between De Soto Av and Shoup Av 40 35 Palisades Dr between Calle Arbolada and Avenida de Santa Ynez 40 35 Palisades Dr between Avenida de Santa Ynez and Sunset Bl 50 45 Reseda Bl between Rinaldi St and Devonshire St 45 40 Reseda Bl/Mecca Av between 200′ n/o Linnet St and Country Club Pl 40 35 San Fernando Rd between Fox St and Clybourn Av 40 35 San Vicente Bl between Pico Bl and Wilshire Bl 40 35 Sawtelle Bl between Pico Bl and Palms Bl 40 35 Sepulveda Bl between San Fernando Rd and Roxford St 40 45 Sepulveda Bl between Plummer St and Valley Vista Bl 40 35 Sepulveda Bl between Getty Center Dr and CL s/o Cashmere St 45 40 Sepulveda Bl between CL n/o Ohio Av and Venice Bl 40 35 Sepulveda Bl between CL n/o Center Dr and 84th Pl 45 40 Sepulveda Bl between 84th Pl and 92nd St 35 30 Sherman Way between Shoup Av and Platt Av 40 35 Shoup Av between Roscoe Bl and Ventura Bl 40 35 Stadium Way between Riverside Dr and Academy Rd 40 35 Sunland Av between Foothill Bl and Nohles Dr 45 40 Terra Bella St between San Fernando Rd and Nordhoff St 40 35 Valley Circle Bl between Burbank Bl and Calenda Dr 45 40 Vanowen St between Haskell Av and Valley Circle Bl 40 35 Venice Bl between Crenshaw Bl and Cadillac Av 40 35 Venice Bl between Cadillac Av and Bentley Av 40 35 Victory Bl between CL e/o Clybourn Av and San Diego Fwy 40 35 Victory Bl between Shoup Av and Valley Circle Bl 45 40 Vineland Av between Stagg St and Chandler Bl 40 35 Whitsett Av between Roscoe Bl and Riverside Dr 40 35 Whitsett Av between Riverside Dr and Ventura Bl 40 35 Wilbur Av between Tampa Av and Devonshire St 45 40 Wilbur Av between Devonshire St and Nordhoff St 45 40 Winnetka Av between Devonshire St and Nordhoff St 45 40 Winnetka Av between Nordhoff St and Ventura Bl 40 35 Woodley Av between Balboa Bl and Rinaldi St 35 30 Zelzah Av between Chatsworth St and Nordhoff St 45 40

