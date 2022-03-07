LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Mayor Eric Garcetti Monday signed into law recommendations from the Department of Transportation to reduce speeds by 5 mph on more than 177 miles of city streets.
“No parent should worry about their child going to school. No older adult should feel unsafe when they walk around her neighborhood. These are no accidents, it’s just that simple, and we know that the odds of dying of a traffic collision is higher at a greater speed. In fact, it goes up exponentially,” Garcetti said.READ MORE: Keys Left In Car Leads To Intrusion At Studio City Home
The proposal from the Department of Transportation will take effect a month after its publication.
Last month, the City Council unanimously approved the proposal to reduce speeds on the proposed streets.
The change, which is aimed at preventing deadly accidents, was made possible following the passage of Assembly Bill 43, which took effect this year, giving cities more control over their speed limits. Before the new law went into effect, LADOT was required to increase speeds on 200 miles of the city’s streets.READ MORE: What Is A Hot Prowl?
According to the department, a pedestrian hit by a vehicle going 20 mph has a 90% change of surviving, but the chance shrinks to only 10% if a vehicle is going 40 mph. The goal of reducing speeds on these streets is to decrease the severity of injuries, and give drivers more time to react to a potential collision.
Most of the changes will drop speed limits to 40 mph and lower. Two exceptions are Glenoaks Boulevard between Osborne Street and Hollywood Way and Palisades Dr between Avenida de Santa Ynez and Sunset Bl, where the proposed speed limit is 45 mph. An LADOT report noted that 28 of the street segments targeted for speed reduction are on the Vision Zero High Injury Network, where the highest concentrations of traffic deaths and severe injuries occur.
The cost of replacing speed limit signs is estimated at $52,282.
The LADOT’s proposed speed reductions include the following streets:
|Segment
|Existing Speed Limit (mph)
|Proposed Speed limit (mph)
|223rd St between Normandie Av and Western Av
|40
|35
|Arleta Av between Devonshire St and Roscoe Bl
|45
|40
|Avenue 60 between CL e/o Hellman Av and Figueroa St
|35
|30
|Balboa Bl between Rinaldi St and Victory Bl
|40
|35
|Bell Canyon Rd between Valley Circle Bl and CL w/o Overland Dr
|45
|40
|Beverly Glen Bl between Ventura Bl and Sumac Dr
|35
|30
|Beverly Glen Bl between Sumac Dr and Mulholland Dr
|40
|35
|Brand Bl between CL e/o Acala Av and Sepulveda Bl
|45
|40
|Broadway between Manchester Av and CL s/o 120th St
|40
|35
|Burbank Bl between CL at Clybourn Av and San Diego Fwy
|40
|35
|Cahuenga Bl East between Barham Bl and Pilgrimage Bridge
|45
|40
|Centinela Av between Santa Monica Bl and Ocean Park Bl
|35
|30
|Central Av between Florence Av and CL s/o 120th St
|40
|35
|Century Park East between Olympic Bl and Pico Bl
|40
|35
|Chandler Bl between Lankershim Bl and Coldwater Cyn Av
|40
|35
|Chandler Bl between Coldwater Cyn Av and Van Nuys Bl
|40
|35
|Chatsworth Dr between Chatsworth St and Golden State Fwy (5)
|45
|40
|Clybourn Av between Strathern St and Cohasset St
|40
|35
|Clybourn Av between Vanowen St and Victory Bl
|40
|35
|Colfax Av between Moorpark St and Ventura Bl
|40
|35
|Corbin Av between Roscoe Bl and Ventura Bl
|40
|35
|Deep Canyon Dr between Mulholland Dr and Hutton Dr
|35
|30
|Foothill Bl between Lowell Av and Sunland Bl
|40
|35
|Gladstone Av between Maclay St and Polk St
|35
|30
|Glenoaks Bl between Osborne St and Hollywood Wy
|50
|45
|Glenoaks Bl between Foothill Bl and CL s/o Hubbard St
|40
|35
|Hayvenhurst Av between Saticoy St and Victory Bl
|40
|35
|Highlander Rd between Platt Av and Valley Circle Bl
|35
|30
|Hubbard St between Foothill Bl and Laurel Cyn Bl
|40
|35
|John S Gibson Bl between Harbor Fwy NB Ramps and Channel St
|40
|35
|La Tijera Bl between La Cienega Bl and 74th St
|40
|35
|Lassen St between Woodman Av and Sepulveda Bl
|40
|35
|Lindley Av between Nordhoff St and Ventura Bl
|40
|35
|Mulholland Dr between Topanga Canyon Bl and San Feliciano Dr
|40
|35
|Nordhoff Way between Nordhoff St and Corbin Av
|45
|40
|Normandie Av between 190th St and City Limit s/o 225th St
|40
|35
|Obama Bl (formerly Rodeo Rd) between Exposition Bl and ‘La Brea Av
|40
|35
|Obama Bl (formerly Rodeo Rd) between La Brea Av and Jefferson Bl
|40
|35
|Olympic Bl between Century Park East and Centinela Av
|40
|35
|Osborne St between Foothill Bl and San Fernando Rd
|45
|40
|Osborne St between San Fernando Rd and Woodman Av
|40
|35
|Overland Av between 300′ s/o Coventry Pl and Palms Bl
|40
|35
|Oxnard St between Clybourn St and Sepulveda Bl
|40
|35
|Oxnard St between De Soto Av and Shoup Av
|40
|35
|Palisades Dr between Calle Arbolada and Avenida de Santa Ynez
|40
|35
|Palisades Dr between Avenida de Santa Ynez and Sunset Bl
|50
|45
|Reseda Bl between Rinaldi St and Devonshire St
|45
|40
|Reseda Bl/Mecca Av between 200′ n/o Linnet St and Country Club Pl
|40
|35
|San Fernando Rd between Fox St and Clybourn Av
|40
|35
|San Vicente Bl between Pico Bl and Wilshire Bl
|40
|35
|Sawtelle Bl between Pico Bl and Palms Bl
|40
|35
|Sepulveda Bl between San Fernando Rd and Roxford St
|40
|45
|Sepulveda Bl between Plummer St and Valley Vista Bl
|40
|35
|Sepulveda Bl between Getty Center Dr and CL s/o Cashmere St
|45
|40
|Sepulveda Bl between CL n/o Ohio Av and Venice Bl
|40
|35
|Sepulveda Bl between CL n/o Center Dr and 84th Pl
|45
|40
|Sepulveda Bl between 84th Pl and 92nd St
|35
|30
|Sherman Way between Shoup Av and Platt Av
|40
|35
|Shoup Av between Roscoe Bl and Ventura Bl
|40
|35
|Stadium Way between Riverside Dr and Academy Rd
|40
|35
|Sunland Av between Foothill Bl and Nohles Dr
|45
|40
|Terra Bella St between San Fernando Rd and Nordhoff St
|40
|35
|Valley Circle Bl between Burbank Bl and Calenda Dr
|45
|40
|Vanowen St between Haskell Av and Valley Circle Bl
|40
|35
|Venice Bl between Crenshaw Bl and Cadillac Av
|40
|35
|Venice Bl between Cadillac Av and Bentley Av
|40
|35
|Victory Bl between CL e/o Clybourn Av and San Diego Fwy
|40
|35
|Victory Bl between Shoup Av and Valley Circle Bl
|45
|40
|Vineland Av between Stagg St and Chandler Bl
|40
|35
|Whitsett Av between Roscoe Bl and Riverside Dr
|40
|35
|Whitsett Av between Riverside Dr and Ventura Bl
|40
|35
|Wilbur Av between Tampa Av and Devonshire St
|45
|40
|Wilbur Av between Devonshire St and Nordhoff St
|45
|40
|Winnetka Av between Devonshire St and Nordhoff St
|45
|40
|Winnetka Av between Nordhoff St and Ventura Bl
|40
|35
|Woodley Av between Balboa Bl and Rinaldi St
|35
|30
|Zelzah Av between Chatsworth St and Nordhoff St
|45
|40
