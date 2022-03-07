HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) — Authorities extricated two people out of their vehicle after a two-vehicle crash in Huntington Beach on Monday morning.
According to fire officials, the collision happened at 8:18 a.m. on the intersection of Yorktown Avenue and Newland Street, when two pickup trucks collided. On of the vehicles crashed into a nearby pole. Crews treated three patients at the scene, two of which need to be extricated.
Logos on the side of one of the pickup trucks involved in the crash indicated that it was a Hunting Beach city vehicle.
All patients were transported to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.
Police are investigating the collision.