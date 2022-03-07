CBS News Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Gunshots erupted outside a strip club in North Hills early Monday morning after an apparent argument over a handicap parking spot.

The shooting happened at Synn’s Gentlemen’s Club, 8314 Sepulveda Blvd., at about 2 a.m. One man was shot several times and died at a hospital, police said. He has not been identified, but police say he is in his 20s.

Police said the shooting followed an argument between the unidentified victim and the gunman, apparently over a handicap parking spot in front of the club. Investigators were still at the scene three hours later, and will review security cameras to get more information about the shooting.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.