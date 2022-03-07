LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Gunshots erupted outside a strip club in North Hills early Monday morning after an apparent argument over a handicap parking spot.
The shooting happened at Synn’s Gentlemen’s Club, 8314 Sepulveda Blvd., at about 2 a.m. One man was shot several times and died at a hospital, police said. He has not been identified, but police say he is in his 20s.READ MORE: Garden Grove Man Arrested After Stabbing Roommate, Leaving Him In Critical Condition
Police said the shooting followed an argument between the unidentified victim and the gunman, apparently over a handicap parking spot in front of the club. Investigators were still at the scene three hours later, and will review security cameras to get more information about the shooting.
