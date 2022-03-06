LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — University of Southern California Head Swim Coach Jeremy Kipp resigned Sunday.

The move comes amidst allegations of abusive behavior towards athletes. At the time of his resignation, he had already been placed on administrative leave since Oct. 2021.

The university, which announced the resignation on behalf of Kipp, also released a statement from the former coach, which read:

“Due to the difficulty of these last few months, I have informed athletic director Mike Bohn that I believe it is best for me to separate from the program at this time. I’d like to thank Mike for giving me the opportunity to lead the Trojans during a most unprecedented time in the history of NCAA sports. I am proud of the staff that I assembled and what we were able to accomplish in such a short time. Both the men’s and women’s programs are again competing at the highest level while achieving academic success in the classroom. I look forward to watching the Trojans’ continued success at the Pac-12 and NCAA Championships for years to come. I am forever grateful for the support I’ve received from many of the athletes I’ve coached in my career.”

Assistant Coach Lea Maurer has been acting in his place, and will do so until the university’s athletic department announces a permanent replacement.

Thus far this season, the men’s and women’s teams both sport 5-2 records and are ranked No. 11 in the nation with NCAA Championships scheduled later in March.

Kipp was in his second season as the program’s head coach, was also in his second-stint as a coach with the school after departing from his assistant coach position that he held for eight years to head Boise State University and Northwestern University’s swim teams.

USC Administration also released a statement following the announcement, which read: “We appreciate Jeremy’s nearly 10 years of service to our swim programs. We wish him well in his future endeavors.”

Despite the resignation, circumstances surrounding exact allegations are still unclear. According to the Orange County Register, there were multiple instances that were being investigated, including a report that Kipp allegedly kicked a water bottle which hit one of the swimmers in the face.