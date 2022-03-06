DOWNEY (CBSLA) – One person died from injuries sustained from a crash after the car the person was riding in went approximately 200 yards down an embankment from the Santa Ana freeway in Downey.
Two other passengers were injured in the crash, according to authorities. Their condition is unknown at this moment.
The crash occurred at around 10:50 p.m. on Saturday night. The gray Nissan Altima was traveling along the southbound 5 freeway and was merging onto the southbound 605 freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.
When paramedics arrived on scene, they rushed three people to a nearby trauma center where one of the passengers succumbed to their injuries in the single-vehicle crash, according to the Downey Fire Department.
Originally, when firefighters arrived to the crash site they reported two people had been ejected from the car and another was trapped inside the wreckage.
