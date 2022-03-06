EAST LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday were looking into what led to a fatal shooting at a home in East Los Angeles.
The incident was reported as a medical rescue call around 3 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Woods Avenue.
It was there that deputies responded to a home and found a victim in a bedroom suffering from gunshot wounds.
He died at the scene.
Deputies said the incident was being investigated as gang-related.
Deputies said the incident was being investigated as gang-related.

No suspect information was available.
Anyone with information was asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.