LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Hundreds of locals, many with Eastern European roots, gathered at the Ukraine Culture Center Sunday as efforts to support Ukraine continued amid the Russian invasion that has caught the attention of the world in recent weeks.

In fact, so many people traveled to join the efforts that the center reached full capacity with several hundred people in attendance. The overflow of people gathered outside to voice their support and Stand With Ukraine, as thousands of Angelenos have done over recent weeks.

Those inside were tasked with creating first aid kits to be used by Ukrainians who may be injured by the shelling and ongoing assault from Russian troops.

“So we’re creating a totally bare bones first aid kit that can be used to save any man, woman, child or animal that’s injured,” said Dan Olesnicky, a physician.

They were packing the kits with gauze, gloves, ointment and other medical components that could assist Ukrainians suffering from the effects of the Russian invasion.

Many of the volunteers noted that staying busy with their hands helped keep their minds off the constant worry they’ve had since the crisis in Ukraine began, but the pressing issue was always there.

Olga Popell was one of those workers, who said that despite the fact that putting her hands to “productive, constructive use” helped, her “mind continued to run rapid.”

One of her most pressing thoughts, echoed by those in attendance, was for American leaders to stop using the country’s money to purchase Russian oil.

Half of the supplies were funded by U.S. Naval Academy parents, while the other half were provided via donations from the community. They hope that their efforts will be successfully transported to Ukraine by cargo planes that have been donated by several corporations.

Attendees also gathered for prayer, where there was standing room only. They prayed that the airspace over Ukraine be closed by NATO, and that Russian President Vladimir Putin would put an end to the senseless fighting.

Those with loved ones in the war-stricken country are desperate for immediate change.

Volodymyr Parfeniuk, a Ukrainian native who moved to the United States when he was just three-years-old, told CBS reporters that he felt conflicted about not being able to do more for his beloved homeland, especially with loved ones and family members still in Ukraine.

Overall, the Ukraine Culture Center raised $20,000 on Sunday alone, all of which will go directly to Ukraine for humanitarian and military aid. They also estimated that they were able to put together 5,000 first aid kits by the end of Sunday.