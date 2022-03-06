LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Grocery store workers across the Southland have protested and rallied all weekend in advance of the upcoming grocery union contract expiration date, set to expire Sunday.
Rallies began Thursday, as unionized employees – along with community members – gathered in front of the very same stores they work at to fight for better contracts and improved working conditions.READ MORE: Silver Alert Issued For Missing 86-Year-Old Monrovia Man
United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 770 is one of the seven local UFCW unions that comprise to make up the largest grocery contract in the nation, with over 60,000 members. Union members work at well-known supermarkets like Albertsons, Gelson’s, Pavilions, Ralphs, Stater Bros. and Vons across Southern California – spanning from Central California to the Mexican border.READ MORE: Body Of Missing USF College Student Found In Crashed Tesla
In a press advisory released Thursday, union representatives noted,
MORE NEWS: Firefighters, Lifeguards Rescue Beached Whale In Malibu
“Despite grocery companies like Kroger (Ralphs parent company) doubling its profits during the pandemic, to as much as $4 billion, stores remain understaffed, essential workers underpaid – especially given the health risks they face every day – and store safety is still a major concern for both workers and shoppers. The goal of this coordinated negotiation is to secure a contract with:
- Fair wages for essential workers
- Improved safety and security
- Better staffing for better service
- Stable and predictable scheduling
Negotiations were expected to last throughout Sunday, with a potential decision coming in the late evening.