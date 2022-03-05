Here are the top news stories you might not have heard about this week:

Sherri Papini, a northern California wife, and mother who went missing for three weeks in 2016, was arrested this week for allegedly faking her own kidnapping to be with an ex-boyfriend in Orange County. Papini made national headlines when she showed up on Thanksgiving Day after being missing for 22 days. She is also accused of defrauding the California Victim’s Services fund of $30,000.

Johnny Brown, the actor best known as building superintendent Nathan Bookman on the CBS sitcom “Good Times” in the 1970s, has died at the age of 84. Brown was at his doctor’s office in Los Angeles Wednesday getting his pacemaker checked out, and went into cardiac arrest shortly after leaving. He was also in the Jeffersons and Family Matters.

An unknown person has reportedly outbid the competition for ‘The One,’ the Bel Air mega-mansion that went up for auction starting Monday. The property, which spans over four acres, sold for a record-setting $126 million, the second-most ever spent on a United States residence.