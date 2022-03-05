LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The teenager involved in a fiery, single-vehicle crash on the 101 Freeway Friday morning has been identified.
Tristen King, 16, was heading southbound on the 101 Freeway early Friday at around 4 a.m. when he lost control of the SUV he was driving and crashed.
His body was removed from the burning vehicle near the Melrose Avenue off-ramp before he was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. He died from multiple blunt force traumatic injuries.
Authorities indicated that speed was a factor involved in the crash.
