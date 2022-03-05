NORTH HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — The family of a man fatally shot while behind the wheel of a rental vehicle Monday held a memorial service for their lost loved one Saturday.
The memorial was held at Ernest E. Debs Regional Park in Montecito Heights.
The shooting reportedly took place off of Fulton Avenue at around 3:30 a.m. Monday morning, when the victim was shot by the occupants of another vehicle that pulled up next to him.
The victim, now identified as Erik Brown, 35, crashed into a parked car and died at the scene.
Authorities disclosed that they believed multiple suspects were involved in the shooting, though no additional information was available.
A homicide investigation is underway, but LAPD Media Relations noted that the shooting was not believed to be gang-related.
A GoFundMe was created in honor of Brown, which read in part: “Erik comes from both a Macon and Los Angeles community that knows how to rally around those in need.” It went on to note how Brown’s creativity, kindness, and selfless love were some of the many inspiring qualities that his loved ones will remember him for.