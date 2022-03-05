LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Authorities were dispatched to the scene of a fatal shooting that occurred in the Manchester Square area of South Los Angeles Saturday.
The incident occurred at around 3 p.m. on West Manchester Avenue, as detailed by a report from Los Angeles Police Department.READ MORE: Arcadia Homeowner Shoots Would-Be Burglar
It was unclear how many times the man was shot.READ MORE: Mastercard, Visa Suspend Operations In Russia After Invasion
First responders transported the man to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.MORE NEWS: Award-Winning Sound Mixer Resigns from Academy Over Oscar Shakeup
There was no suspect or information on motive in the shooting available due to the pending nature of the investigation.