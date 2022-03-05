CRENSHAW (CBSLA) — Los Angeles Police Department officers were dispatched to the scene of a fatal shooting in Crenshaw Saturday evening.
The shooting was reported at around 8 p.m. on Nicolet Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
When authorities arrived to the scene, they found one man, 35-years-old, dead at the scene.
The victim’s identity has yet to be revealed, pending notification of next of kin.
Suspect information was also unavailable due to the ongoing investigation. However, LAPD officials disclosed that they believed the shooting to be gang-related.