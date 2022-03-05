WEST LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Supporters for Ukraine were speaking out in West LA on Saturday, asking NATO to help end the Russian Invasion of Ukraine.

Protesters against Russian president Vladimir Putin and his country’s invasion of Ukraine are asking NATO to change its decision after they rejected a no-fly zone request in Ukraine on Friday.

Iryna Vasyklova believes that NATO should create a no-fly zone in Ukraine. However, the organization and its members fear that that type of move will only further escalate Russia’s relationship with the west and the war beyond Ukraine.

Vasyklova, along with other supporters who were out protesting on Saturday, held signs that read, “close the sky.”

Vasyklova fears for her home country of Ukraine, where her father is currently serving in the military to protect it.

“He says we’ll hold the ground, just please create a dome above us it’s all we are asking for,” Vasyklova said.

For Claudia Tarpin, who brought her daughter to the rally on Saturday, it’s important to show the youth that there is a good and there is a evil in this world.

“It’s important for my kids to understand to learn to stand up for what’s right and that’s what we are doing here standing up on the right side of history,” Tarpin said.