HOLLYWOOD HILLS (CBSLA) – Los Angeles County firefighters used a poling system on Saturday to rescue two women and a canine who were stranded in Runyon Canyon.
Firefighters managed to rescue a mother and a daughter, plus their dog, after the two got stuck on a steep slope and had no way of getting back onto the trail.
Fortunately, LAFD has reported no injuries to either the mother or her daughter.
So far there is no information on how the two women got stuck in the slope that required firefighters to rescue them.