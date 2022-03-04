LOS ANGELES (CNS) — USC announced Friday it will drop its indoor mask mandate for students and staff on Monday to align with L.A. County.
“Although we are following the CDC and Los Angeles County Department of Public Health in removing masking as a requirement, we want to be clear that masks will continue to be welcome on campus for all those who wish to continue taking extra precautions,” according to a message sent to the USC community by university Provost Charles Zukoski and Senior Vice President David Wright.READ MORE: Authorities Arrest Woman Wanted For Random Assault Outside Glendale Fashion Center
“According to the county’s guidelines, although masking is no longer required indoors, it remains strongly recommended.”READ MORE: 'She Has Serious Issues': Ex-Boyfriend Reacts To Sherri Papini's Charges
Face coverings will continue to be required at health care facilities and aboard all public transportation, including USC shuttles.
Students and staff will also have to continue to show proof of vaccination or a recent negative test to access certain facilities, such as dining halls, fitness centers and restaurants.MORE NEWS: Some LA Businesses Hesitant To Remove Their Own Masking Requirement
(© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)