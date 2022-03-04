HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Christine Quinn from “Selling Sunset” said Friday two armed intruders attempted to break into her Hollywood Hills home overnight.

Quinn posted a video to her Instagram story saying she, her husband and son were asleep when they were awakened by a noise outside their bedroom.

“We immediately checked the security footage and outside of the master bedroom … there was two armed robbers breaking our glass window,” Quinn said. “And our windows are so strong and we have such good security in this house that they weren’t able to get in. And we immediately called the cops. The cops were here within a minute and we went into our baby’s room and immediately locked the door. … Because the robbers weren’t able to break into our house or any of our windows because they’re double-, tripled-paned windows – – we take very serious precautions — they decided to leave and they left.”

Los Angeles police responded to a call of an attempted break-in around 1:40 a.m. in the Hollywood Hills.

Two suspects fled the scene before entering the residence, and officers took an “attempted robbery” report.

Quinn posted still images from her home’s security cameras that showed the two suspects wearing masks and hoodies covering most of their faces.

“This was the most horrifying moment of my life — when we’re laying in bed and there are two armed men that we’re watching on cameras literally four feet from me and my baby sleeping very close to us,” she said.

