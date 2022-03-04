LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Ukraine-born actress Mila Kunis and her husband Ashton Kutcher on Thursday launched a fundraiser to raise money for refugees of the Ukraine crisis.
READ MORE: Fire Damages Apartment In Windsor Square Area Of Los Angeles
The 38-year-old Kunis announced that she and her husband will match what is raised up to $3 million.
As of Thursday morning, the GoFundMe campaign had raised $3.4 million and counting, with a goal of $30 million.
Kunis was born in the Ukrainian city of Chernivtsi in 1983 — then part of the former Soviet Ukraine — and spent the first seven years of her life there before moving to the U.S. with her family in 1991.READ MORE: Cooler Temperatures Prevail In Southland, Rain Arrives
“I have always considered myself an American, a proud American, but today, I have never been more proud to be a Ukrainian,” she said in a video alongside Kutcher.
Part of the money raised will go to the global logistics nonprofit Flexport,org, which is sending supplies to refugee sites in Poland, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Moldova. The other portion will go to short-term rental giant Airbnb to provide free housing for refugees.
“We’re raising funds to support a relief effort that will have immediate impact and provide much needed refugee and humanitarian aid to the area,” Kutcher said.MORE NEWS: LA County Lifts Indoor Mask Mandate After Being Reclassified As Having 'Low' COVID-19 Activity
More than one million refugees have fled Ukraine since the Russian invasion began about one week ago.