LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — While Los Angeles County has lifted its indoor mask mandate for most public places, some local businesses aren’t ready to unmask.

Several businesses in Larchmont Village said are not comfortable removing their own masking requirement just yet like an eyewear shop on Larchmont Boulevard where masks are still required.

“To keep everyone safe, our employees and our customers as well, we are going to extend the mask-wearing in our store for the next two to three months,” said Oliver Macapinoac at Alexander Daas Eyewear

The county has removed its indoor mask mandate for most local businesses whether customers are vaccinated or not.

Gary Fuss owns a framing shop in Larchmont Village and has been there for 26 years. He will only allow those who can show proof of vaccination and​ booster to unmask in his store.

“I am not looking for fights,” he said. “I will be 65 soon, and I need to make sure I am careful.”

A bookstore a few doors down is also advertising that masks are still required, regardless of the mandate being lifted.

The owner said it’s a move to keep his employees healthy and in consideration of the children under five who come in because they are too young to be vaccinated.

A mom of a one-year-old in the area said she is keeping hers on too.

“I’ll probably just keep wearing it,” said Rebecca Allen. “It’s not that big of a deal to me.”

This woman also plans to keep her mask on.

L.A. County resident Pam Jackson said she is keeping hers on too.

“I don’t know the person next to me…so I feel comfortable wearing my mask,” Jackson said. “I don’t think it should be a mandate. You should feel comfortable wearing or not wearing.”

So far, business owners say they haven’t gotten much pushback for not following the county’s lead.