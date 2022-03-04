LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Just weeks after the Southland was pelted by the coldest winter storm of the season, Angelenos were once again subject to a series of winter flurries Friday

Early precipitation totals Friday morning showed that Van Nuys had totaled around 0.37 inches, while some Inland Empire regions like Temecula (0.47) and Murrieta (0.59) neared half an inch of rainfall.

Commuters heading through the San Gabriel Valley were treated to heavy downpours and dangerous driving conditions.

“There were a few accidents, lot of slow driving,” said Laura Esqueda, one of the many drivers forced to deal with Mother Nature’s fury Friday morning. “It was kind of scary driving actually.”

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather warning for several regions Thursday evening, set to last through most of Saturday in Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City, Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, Wrightwood, and Idyllwild-Pine Cove as rain and snow continued to coat certain locales.

Traditionally more accustomed to drier and warmer weather, some Angelenos are a little taken aback by the suddenly temperamental SoCal weather.

When asked if she was enjoying the change from the norm, Esqueda said, “Not at all! No, I like California for the warm weather – this is insane!”

Drivers were aware that the conditions should last throughout the weekend, but that isn’t set to stop the droves of winter sports enthusiasts ready to take advantage of the fresh powder.

“It’s really good right now, hopefully the snow keeps coming on in so we can keep shredding,” said Calvin Johnson, one of the many snowboarders in Wrightwood Friday evening.

Zack Longacre, the Assistant Marketing Manager of Mountain High Resort said they’re one of the many resorts ready for what should be an insanely busy weekend.

“Conditions are great out here,” he said. “We definitely have a good amount of skiers and snowboarders and snow-players, but nothing too crowded. No lift lines or anything, so we’re expecting to have a great weekend!”

CBS Reporters at the scene reported that the icy temperatures, a near freezing 34 degrees, on Friday evening didn’t stop anyone, as dozens of patrons could be seen hitting the slopes well past dark.

On the other hand, nature enthusiasts were also treated to a snowy surprise Friday, when Big Bear’s most famous couple, Jackie and Shadow, the bald eagles nesting in one of the area’s many trees equipped with a webcam by Friends of Big Bear Valley, gave birth to a new eaglet.

The new mother could be seen feeding her new offspring bits of fish via the webcam, which you can visit at any time of the day here.