BALDWIN HILLS (CBSLA) – Authorities are searching for a driver who sped away after hitting and killing a pedestrian in Baldwin Hills early Friday morning.
The victim, a man in his mid-20s, was struck at around 1:30 a.m. in the intersection of La Cienega and Obama boulevards, according to Los Angeles police.
The driver sped away and left the man lying in the roadway. He died at the scene. His name was not released.
There was no description of the vehicle or its driver. It’s unclear if the collision as captured on security video.