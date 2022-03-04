LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — The driver accused of killing a father and daughter was reportedly drinking at a nearby bar before he crashed his pickup truck into their Long Beach apartment complex Tuesday night.

“My 3-year-old daughter and husband, we need justice so they can rest in peace,” Esmelia Palacios said in Spanish.

At 10 p.m. Tuesday night, Samantha Palacios, 3, and her father Jose, 42, were sleeping in their apartment on 6600 block of Rose Avenue when a 2014 Dodge Ram pickup truck slammed through the wall.

According to Long Beach police, Jose died at the scene inside his apartment. An ambulance rushed Samantha to the hospital, where she later died. Shortly after the crash, neighbors could hear Palacios’ pleas for help after she and her son were pinned in a corner.

“She said help me, help me please, my baby,” said neighbor Neldi Moran on Wednesday. “Please my baby help me, please. It’s what she said, and she cried.”

On Friday, the owner of the bar across the street, Bottoms Up Tavern, confirmed the driver of the truck had been at the bar moments before the crash.

“This person was in our establishment but was not over-served,” the bar said in a statement. “He made a choice to show off in his truck with high speed and lost control. Our prayers are with the family at this time while the investigation continues.”

Earlier this week, the bar denied claims they had served the suspect but in a statement, they said the truck came off the street and they were unaware the driver came from the bar.

I want the bar Bottoms Up to be held responsible,” Palacios said in Spanish. “For what happened to my husband and daughter. Because people always leave there drunk.”

The family and neighbors said the bar has been a problem for years citing shootings as well as hit and runs.

Rex Richardson, a council member who represents the area, called for other local agencies to investigate the bar.

“Every establishment that is licensed by [Alcoholic Beverage Control] or by the city has a standard to uphold,” said Richardson. “And if that’s not met then they need to be held accountable by the agencies that permit them.”

The California Alcoholic Beverage Control monitors the manufacturing and distribution of alcohol and issues licenses to businesses allowing them to sell alcohol. Businesses can have their licenses suspended or revoked if they violate state or local laws.

Palacios said she wants agencies to take action now before another family is torn apart.

“Today it was me and my 16-year-old son,” she said in Spanish. “Tomorrow who is it going to be.

The driver is still at large. The bar said they handed over video of the suspect leaving and turned it over to police.

A community member is organizing a protest to shut down Bottoms Up tavern on March 12 at 2 p.m.