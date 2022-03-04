LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – The California Highway Patrol has issued an endangered missing advisory Friday for a 14-year-old girl missing in Long Beach who authorities say is developmentally disabled.
Nya Jingles was last seen leaving her school around 6:05 p.m. Thursday at Atlantic Avenue and East Wardlow Road and is believed to be on foot, according to CHP.READ MORE: Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher Launch Fund For Ukrainian Refugees With $30M Goal
Nya is Black, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a bright yellow hoodie, light blue jean shorts and yellow Croc shoes.READ MORE: Fire Damages Apartment In Windsor Square Area Of Los Angeles
The advisory was issued on behalf of the Long Beach Police Department.
Anyone who sees Nya or knows of her whereabouts is asked to call 911.MORE NEWS: Cooler Temperatures Prevail In Southland, Rain Arrives
The endangered missing advisory program was created to assist law enforcement agencies investigating the suspicious disappearance of at-risk missing children or other endangered persons.
ENDANGERED MISSING ADVISORY – Los Angeles County
Last Seen: Atlantic Avenue at E. Wardlow Road@LBPD IF SEEN, CALL 9-1-1 pic.twitter.com/Yfg1eRyI5Q
— CHP – Alerts (@CHPAlerts) March 4, 2022