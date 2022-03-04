LAWNDALE (CBSLA) – A driver was hurt when a car crashed into a salon in Lawndale early Friday morning, sparking a small fire.
The crash occurred at about 2:15 a.m. in the 1600 block of Hawthorne Boulevard.
Los Angeles County Fire Department crews arrived on scene to find that the car had slammed through the front wall of the salon and was lodged inside the building.
The driver was out of the vehicle.
Firefighters quickly extinguished a small fire which had sparked inside the building. The male driver was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital with minor injuries. The building suffered significant damage, the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department reports.
The cause and circumstances of the wreck are under investigation. An inspector with L.A. County Building and Safety will determine if the salon needs to be red-tagged.