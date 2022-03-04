DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles Police Department officials are seeking public help in locating the man wanted in connection with a hit-and-run that occurred in Downtown Los Angeles Monday.

An unknown driver struck Sandra Martin, 61, who was carrying her dog as she crossed East Fourth Street at about 3 a.m., when she was struck by a vehicle. When Martin fell to the ground, she dropped her dog who fled from the scene.

Martin was transported to a nearby hospital due to injuries she sustained in the collision; she will likely need surgery.

Detective Juan Campos detailed that Martin told investigators that, “she was inches from getting her head crushed – she realized the tire was inches from her face.”

LAPD officials provided a detailed series of events in the incident via a statement on Friday. The statement read in part, “A four-door passenger vehicle that was traveling in reverse struck her. Martin was knocked to the ground and the driver stopped. Per Martin, the driver stepped out, pulled her out from under the vehicle, and began to walk back to his vehicle.”

The statement continued to note that, “Prior to getting back into his vehicle, the driver was asked by Martin if he was leaving, and his response was, `(I) sure am.'”

In a description provided by Martin, the suspect is reportedly a black male somewhere between 25 and 30-years-old, and weighs around 170 to 190 pounds. The suspect’s vehicle was a dark-colored four-door sedan.

Martin is pleading with the public to assist in the location of her dog “Little Man.” He is a brown long-hair pet Chihuahua-Terrier.

In a video from LAPD Central Traffic’s YouTube, Martin can be seen pleading the suspect to “do the right thing and turn himself in.”

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call Detective Juan Campos, Central Traffic Detectives, at 213-833-3713 or e-mail him at 31480@lapd.online.