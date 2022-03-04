GLENDALE (CBSLA) — Glendale Police Department officers arrested a suspect wanted in connection with the random attack of a woman outside of the Glendale Fashion Center Wednesday.

The initial incident occurred at 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday on the lower level of the shopping center’s parking structure. Via security camera footage of the lot, a woman, who’s identity is undisclosed, can be seen walking before she is approached by the suspect. The suspect then hit the woman in the face before walking back to where they were standing prior to the incident.

A GPD statement detailed the assault: “The suspect was standing next to several bags and appeared to be smoking narcotics when the victim walked by. The suspect quickly walked up to the victim and struck her in the side of the

head with (his or her) right hand.”

The victim kept walking away from the scene before reporting the incident to authorities.

Authorities located the suspect in the early morning hours of Friday at around 2:00 a.m., when one of the center’s security guards recognized the suspect, who was reportedly screaming at the same location.

When they arrived on the scene, they located the suspect, now identified as Margarida Eshan, 33, of Glendale. She ran from the location on foot before she was apprehended a short time later by officers.

She was found to be in possession of social security cards and EBT cards belonging to other people, as well as an undisclosed amount of heroin.

At the time of her arrest, she had multiple outstanding warrants for battery, petty theft and identity theft.

Eshan was booked for battery, identity theft and possession of a controlled substance on top of those outstanding warrants.

(© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)