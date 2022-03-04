NORTH HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Authorities were called to the scene of a homeless encampment at around 8:15 p.m. on Friday evening, after reports of an armed and agitated individual inside of a homeless encampment.
The encampment is located at Whitsett Sports Field near the 170 Freeway and Sherman Way in North Hollywood.
Los Angeles Police Department officers attempted to persuade the individual to leave the area to no avail. SWAT was called to the scene after several hours.
California Highway Patrol closed off several off-ramps in the area as a result.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.