IRWINDALE (CBSLA) – Sheriff’s homicide detectives Thursday are investigating a fatal shooting in Irwindale.
Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded at around 10:50 p.m. Wednesday to the intersection of Cypress Avenue and Azusa Canyon Road where they found the victim, said Deputy Miguel Meza of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.READ MORE: Suspect Shot, Killed By Anaheim Police
The woman, described by police as a Black adult, was pronounced dead at the scene.READ MORE: Jim Fire Burns In Cleveland National Forest Near Orange County
There is no additional information available.MORE NEWS: Bellflower Man Shot, Killed By LA Deputies After Charging At Them With Garden Hoe, Officials Say
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.