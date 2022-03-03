LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The famous Viper Room on Sunset Boulevard is set to become part of a 12-story building that will feature the venue along with a recording studio space, eateries, cafes, retail space, housing units and a hotel.
"We are delighted to bring forth this distinguished mixed-use project that pairs an unparalleled level of luxury and attention to detail with a historic location on the iconic Sunset Strip," said Charles Essig, managing director at Los Angeles-based Silver Creek Development. "The project is a complementary offering to the Strip and will include a five-star luxury hotel to make 8850 Sunset a premier destination in the heart of West Hollywood."
The Viper Room, once partially owned by Johnny Depp, became a hangout for young stars including Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire.
Musicians like Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Johnny Cash, Courtney Love, and the Strokes have graced the venue’s stage along with many others.
In 1993, actor River Phoenix died at the venue after suffering a fatal overdose.
The new development will include a hotel, 26 condominiums and eight income-restricted housing units. Cafes, stores and the Viper Room entrance will be part of a two-story platform at street level, while the hotel will rise up to the fifth story, according to the plans.
Residences will reach the 10th story, where a restaurant and bar will offer an outdoor terrace with skyline views, according to the development company.
Construction is scheduled to begin next year.
