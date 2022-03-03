SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The California Highway Patrol issued a Silver Alert Thursday, for a 75-year-old man last seen in the Exposition Park area of South Los Angeles.
James Ernest Smith was last seen around 6 a.m. on Wednesday morning, near the Betty Hill Senior Citizen Center on West 35th Place at Denker Avenue.
Smith is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs around 250 pounds. He has gray hair and light-colored eyes.
He was last seen wearing burgundy pajamas and a burgundy robe.
Anyone who knows of Smith’s whereabouts was asked to call 911.