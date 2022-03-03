RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — What may have seemed like an innocent animal encounter is now a big concern for Riverside Public Health officials.

“They touched and played with a bat that was positive,” said Riverside County Disease Control Director Barbra Cole.

On Monday, a man shopping at the Corona Towne Center on Lincoln Avenue saw two preteen boys holding and petting a bat in the shopping center’s parking lot.

“Approached them, and told them to put the bat down, they rode off on their bicycles,” said Cole.

The next day the bat died and tested positive for rabies. In 2021, Riverside County tested 64 bats, 6 of which tested positive for rabies. Since bats are nocturnal animals, if they are seen out in the daytime is likely a sign that it is sick.

“Rabies in humans is usually fatal,” said Cole.

She said if the boys were exposed to rabies through a bite or a scratch they could face serious medical concerns and most likely death. According to the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, rabies is the deadliest disease in the world killing in 99% to 100% of cases.

“They can have hallucinations, they can have [a] fever, and ultimately why we are so concerned about rabies they can end up in a coma and potentially die,” said Cole

Cole and Public Health are urging to ask their sons if they were the ones seen playing with a bat at Corona Towne Center. If so, immediately contact their healthcare provider

“Assess them, determine if they need what we call rabies post-exposure treatment,” said Cole.

Doctors can give the boys a series of shots within two weeks after exposure.

“Teach children, not to touch,” said Cole. “Not to play with bats. You never know if they are positive or not.”

According to the CDC and WHO, once symptoms appear there is no treatment for rabies, but it is a vaccine-preventable disease.