LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Kevin Costner, Zoe Kravitz, Lady Gaga, Rosie Perez, Chris Rock and Yuh-Jung Youn were announced Thursday as presenters for the upcoming 94th Oscars.
It’s the first group of celebrity presenters announced for the ceremony.READ MORE: Russian Athletes Out Of Paralympics Due To Country's Role In Ukraine Attacks
“Movies inspire us, entertain us and unite us across the globe,” said show producer Will Packer. “That’s the precise goal of the show this year, and we’re thrilled to welcome the first of a stellar lineup joining the Oscars stage to help us celebrate the power of film and honor the year’s best in filmmaking.”
Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes are set to host the ceremony on March 27 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.
The Oscars have not had a host since 2018 when Jimmy Kimmel filled the role. In 2019, Kevin Hart was slated to host the ceremony but he withdrew following the circulation of homophobic tweets.READ MORE: LA County Reclassified As Having 'Low' COVID-19 Activity; Mask Mandate To Lift Friday
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences also announced it will present eight awards prior to the televised Oscars ceremony.
According to a letter sent to Academy members, the Oscars for documentary short subject, film editing, makeup/hairstyling, original score, production design, animated short film, live action short film and sound will be handed out before the telecast begins.
The presentations and acceptance speeches will be edited and shown during the telecast.MORE NEWS: Terranea Resort In Rancho Palos Verdes Fined For Alleged Labor Violation
(© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)