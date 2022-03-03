CBS News Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff


LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Gov. Gavin Newsom’s new “CARE Court” program aimed at getting homeless people off the streets and into mental health programs has some homeless advocates raving while others claim it will police the unhoused even more.

“Rather than reforming, in the margins, a system that is fundamentally broken, we’re taking a new approach,” said Newsom during a press conference in San Jose.

Newsom’s new court-ordered care plan would force severely mentally ill individuals into treatment for 12-24 months. Under the plan, a judge would order a care plan for a person then a clinical team would create a plan with input from the patient and their supporter.

A woman walks past a Skid Row sign pointing out a population of “Too Many” in Los Angeles, California on April 26, 2021. – A federal judge overseeing a lawsuit that seeks to end the city’s Skid Row homelessness crisis isn’t backing down from his order requiring that all indigent persons in the area be offered shelter within six months. US District Judge David O. Carter is opening the door for more discussions by setting additional hearing dates and clarifying some portions of his ruling. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

“I fully support that because it changed my life,” said Jodi Cobb, who was once homeless.

Cobb said that while she was able to beat her addiction to crack and methamphetamine by putting herself through years of treatment, she knows that many others are not able to make the same, tough decision. President and CEO of Union Rescue Mission Andy Bales said that it’s hard to encourage people to get help if they are a harm to themselves, especially since there are no ways to require them to get help. Bales, a homeless advocate, also supports the new program because it will help get severely mentally ill and violent individuals off the street.

“Unfortunately, we have innocent parties like a lovely nurse who was on the edge of retirement, hit in the head and killed,” Bales said. “A young lady in a furniture store killed by people who have been left on the streets for too long, and now has mental health issues.”

However, other advocates like attorney and organizer Ricci Sergienko said that this program will only further criminalize the unhoused.

“There’s also a level of criminalization with the Governor’s plan,” he said. Just like his other solutions, it seems like he wants to reinvest in the carceral state an in punitive solutions.”

Supporters like Bales said that measures like these are desperately needed.

“Our jail, unfortunately. is the biggest mental health asylum, besides Skid Row,” he said.

Newsom’s proposal will require a legislative agreement to be implemented.