LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Businessman Ramit Varma is the latest Los Angeles mayoral candidate to qualify for the June primary election ballot.
According to the Los Angles City Clerk, Varma was added to the ballot after filing a petition with a sufficient number of valid signatures.
Varma joins city Kevin de León, Joe Buscaino and Rick Caruso.
City Attorney Mike Feuer and Rep. Karen Bass submitted their petitions on Tuesday but the City Clerk’s Office had not finalized their status as of Thursday afternoon.
The deadline for candidates to file their nominating petitions is Wednesday at 5 p.m.
