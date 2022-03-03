BOYLE HEIGHTS (CBSLA) — Los Angeles Police Department officers were in pursuit of a robbery suspect Thursday evening.
Sky9 Chopper picked up the pursuit in Boyle Heights, where law enforcement was engaged with an armed robbery suspect who was fleeing along the westbound 10 Freeway.
The driver of the vehicle could be seen driving on the wrong side of the road as it headed towards the Monterrey Park area. The driver exited the freeway just after 8:15 p.m., fleeing from officers along surface streets in the Boyle Heights area.
Just before 8:20 p.m., the driver rear-ended an uninvolved vehicle while traveling upwards of 60 miles per hour on Soto and 7th Streets before bailing on foot – leaving the car moving forward at about 15 miles per hour as they fled.
The suspect could be seen running through several yards before diving under a moving UPS big rig, just moments before authorities caught up and quickly apprehended him.