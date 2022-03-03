LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County was reclassified by the CDC Thursday as having “low” COVID-19 activity.
The move means the county will formally lift its indoor mask-wearing mandate on Friday.READ MORE: Russian Athletes Out Of Paralympics Due To Country's Role In Ukraine Attacks
Mask-wearing, however, will continue to be “strongly recommended,” particularly in crowded settings or while interacting with people at higher risk of severe illness from the virus.READ MORE: Kevin Costner, Zoe Kravitz, Lady Gaga & More To Present At Oscars Ceremony
Masking will continue to be required in higher-risk settings, including health care facilities, transit centers, airports, aboard public transit, in correctional facilities and at homeless shelters and long-term care facilities.
Indoor masks also continue to be required on K-12 school campuses, although the county and state will lift that requirement on March 12. The policy, however, is expected to remain in place in the Los Angeles Unified School District until the end of the school year.MORE NEWS: Terranea Resort In Rancho Palos Verdes Fined For Alleged Labor Violation
On Thursday, the county reported59 new COVID-19 deaths, along with 1,605 new cases. The number of COVID-positive patients in county hospitals has fallen to 852.