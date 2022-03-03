LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The average price for a gallon of regular gas in Los Angeles County has hit the $5-mark for the first time ever.
The price Thursday increased 8.6 cents to $5.01, according to AAA. It also marked the largest single-day increase since the 15.1-cent increase on July 14, 2015. One Mobile station in Beverly Grove was charging $6.45 for a gallon of regular Thursday morning.
The $5.01 average is the 25th such record in the past 27 days in L.A. County. Worldwide, the price of oil has been steadily increasing to unprecedented levels in large part because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which briefly drove the price of crude oil to a staggering $115 per barrel Thursday, according to the Wall Street Journal, the highest it’s been since 2008.
However, other factors such as inflation and California’s switch to the summer blend could keep prices high for several months locally.
“So we’ve got about two months to go before prices peak traditionally, and so we’ll just have to see where that lands us,” AAA spokesperson Marie Montgomery said. “Generally speaking, 30 to 50 cents a gallon is a typical increase that we see in the springtime, between January and May.”
Last month, California Gov. Gavin Newsom proposed the possibility of freezing the state’s gas tax hike this year in an effort to combat spiking inflation. California has a gas excise tax of 51.1 cents per gallon, the highest of any state in the nation. That tax is scheduled to increase on July 1 because of inflation.
Orange County’s average price Thursday also hit a record high of $4.99 for a gallon of regular. It also recorded its largest daily increase since July 14, 2015, rising 8.6 cents.