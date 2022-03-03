LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A former Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy was charged with manslaughter Thursday for his role in the fatal shooting of Ryan Twyman, an unarmed black man in 2019.

The charge was announced by Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón, who officially charged Andrew Lyons, 37, with one felony count of voluntary manslaughter and two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm.

“Protecting public safety is the highest responsibility for the entire law enforcement community. That extends first and foremost to those sworn to protect it,” said Gascón. “Policing is a difficult and trying job, but it does not excuse anyone from accountability under the law – especially when a human life is lost.”

Lyons’ arraignment is scheduled for Friday afternoon.

The deadly shooting occurred on June 6, 2019 at around 7:30 p.m. at an apartment complex in Willowbrook, where Ryan Twyman, 24 and another unidentified person were sitting in his vehicle.

Deputies responded to the scene following a tip on Twyman’s location, as they were investigating the victim for allegations of possession of stolen firearms, which were found in his apartment some months earlier. When they found Twyman in his vehicle, they approached with firearms drawn.

Via security footage, one deputy can be seen opening the vehicle’s passenger side door to speak with Twyman, before the car is seen driving in reverse.

The deputies then opened fire on the vehicle, which came to a stop a short time later. The District Attorney’s Office then detailed that Lyons supposedly grabbed a semiautomatic assault rifle from their LASD squad car and fired into the stopped vehicle.

The passenger in the vehicle was not struck by any gunfire, but Twyman was shot 34 times, suffering gunshot wounds to the neck and upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Twyman family attorney released a statement Thursday following the announcement from the DA’s Office:

“The family is surprised and overjoyed. They had resigned themselves to the belief that once again the criminal justice system would not be there to honor their son’s life and to hear the news after all of these years reinforces a belief in the family that the justice system can actually work for them. We applaud the courage of the women and men of the Public Integrity Division of the District Attorney’s office for actually speaking with their actions about what the definition of murder really is.”

In Nov. 2020, the Twyman family received a $3.9 million settlement from Los Angeles County to resolve a federal lawsuit stemming from the shooting.

The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The other deputy involved in the shooting was suspended for 30 days.