TRABUCO CANYON (CBSLA) — Dozens of firefighters Thursday continued to battle a large wildfire which broke out Wednesday afternoon in the Cleveland National Forest, near the Riverside-Orange county line.

The Jim Fire was reported at 11:20 a.m. Wednesday along Holy Jim Trail, roughly halfway between Lake Elsinore in Riverside County and Trabuco Canyon in Orange County, according to the U.S. Forest Service. The flames raced through canyons.

As of the latest numbers Thursday morning, the fire had scorched 553 acres and was 15% contained. At the fire’s height, billowing smoke could be seen in both Orange and Riverside counties, and even as far as northern San Diego County.

No homes were threatened and there were no reported injuries. The fire was burning near the scene of the 2018 Holy Fire that scorched more than 23,000 acres and forced evacuations in multiple communities.

USFS initially reported that the flames had been moving in the direction of the radio and communication towers atop Santiago Peak, but later said the fire has slowed in that area and did not approach the facilities.

“Right now we are looking at about 60 acres on this fire,” Nathan Judy, a public information officer for the Cleveland National Forest told CBSLA Wednesday. “There are communication towers on top of the hill. The fire is going up near them.”

“We had some snow last week so there is moisture in those hills,” Judy added.

Eight engine crews and two hand crews deployed to the location and encountered flames in thick vegetation, according to the USFS. At least five air tankers were working to douse the flames, and as many as six helicopters, according to reports from the scene.

Federal firefighters were receiving assistance from Orange County Fire Authority, CAL Fire and the Riverside County Fire Department, which sent a strike team, consisting of about 30 personnel, who were expected to either hike to the fire lines or be ferried there by helicopter, according to officials.

The Cleveland National Forest also canceled a prescribed brush scheduled for Wednesday off Long Canyon Road.

There was no immediate word on what might have triggered the blaze.

#JimFire update; 500 acres, 0% contained. Firefighters will be working through the night, monitoring and constructing containment lines. More info at https://t.co/0vdp78ZAR9 pic.twitter.com/cqjUIfcI1G — Cleveland NF (@ClevelandNF) March 3, 2022

