RESEDA (CBSLA) — Two Ventura County sheriff’s detectives were in good condition Wednesday and were expected to make a full recovery after they were exposed to an unknown substance while conducting an arrest at an apartment in Reseda.

The detectives were exposed Tuesday morning inside an apartment in the area of Sherman Way and Calvin Avenue while they were serving a warrant for an investigation into a commercial burglary which had occurred back in January, the sheriff’s office confirmed to CBSLA.

A detective inhaled a powdery substance, lost consciousness, and had to be carried out by her fellow detective, Ventura County Sheriff’s Capt. Denise Silva said.

Both detectives were taken to a hospital for evaluation and were last reported to be in stable condition. A woman who was also in the apartment at the time was treated at the scene and was expected to be OK as well.

Los Angeles Fire Department hazmat crews later entered the apartment and tested the substance to determine what it is. The substance was still unknown. The circumstances leading up to the exposure were unclear.

The search was conducted after Alexandro Gomez was arrested at the apartment, according to the sheriff’s department. Gomez is suspected of committing a commercial burglary in Thousand Oaks in January.

Gomez was booked at the Ventura County Pre-Trial Detention Facility and his bail was set at $110,000. He is scheduled to be arraigned on March 3, 2022

