SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A reportedly stolen vehicle crashed into a school bus after fleeing from deputies in South Los Angeles.
The driver of the school bus and the driver of the allegedly stolen SUV were transported to the hospital. No students sustained injuries that required hospitalization.
According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the collision occurred at about 7:30 p.m. when a Los Angeles Unified School District bus, with six children on board, was struck by the allegedly stolen SUV. High-voltage wires were knocked down because of the crash.
The six other victims were medically evaluated at the scene.
The conditions of the two drivers are unknown at this time.