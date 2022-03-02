LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Ocean water was closed in Long Beach Wednesday due to a sewage spill that originated in Paramount.
According to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Works, 30,000 to 40,000 gallons of sewage spilled into the Los Angeles River on Monday due to a clogged sewer line in Paramount.
Swimmers were told to avoid the water and notices were posted at beaches throughout the area.
City officials said the ocean water will remain closed until tests find the water meets state health requirements.
